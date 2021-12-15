Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Provides Fitness Update on Bernardo Silva Following Leeds United Drubbing

Pep Guardiola has explained why Bernardo Silva was taken off at half-time in Manchester City's 7-0 victory over Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Premier League champions were at their sensational best as they hammered Marcelo Bielsa's side from start to finish in what was a five-star performance by Pep Guardiola's side.

Phil Foden gave the hosts an early lead after some brilliant attacking play by Rodri, soon after it was two as Jack Grealish ended his three-month wait for a goal by bagging his first headed goal in the Premier League from Riyad Mahrez's cross.

It was three just after the half-hour mark as Kevin De Bruyne finished cleverly past Illan Meslier after the visitors gave up possession in a dangerous area in their own half for Manchester City to enter the break with a comfortable lead.

However, Bernardo Silva, who made his 22nd appearance across all competitions this season against Marcelo Bielsa's men, was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan at the interval, which caused concern over the Portugal star's fitness.

Following the game, the Manchester City manager revealed why the 27-year-old was taken off at half-time for Gundogan, who was named on the bench after recovering from back issues that kept him out of the matchday squad against Wolves at the weekend.

Guardiola explained, as per Sam Lee of The Athletic, that Silva has 'muscular niggles, but no injury', and that he felt 'a little uncomfortable' at the break, which saw the Catalan boss replace him to avoid the risk of an injury to a seemingly indispensable part of his midfield.

It remains to be seen if the playmaker will start his side's away clash against Newcastle at the weekend, with Guardiola likely to rotate his side to keep his players fit amid what is the most demanding period of a season.

Manchester City made it four through Riyad Mahrez's deflected strike shortly after play resumed, with the 30-year-old claiming his 10th goal of the campaign - which takes him to 49 goals for the Sky Blues since his move from Leicester in 2018.

Kevin De Bruyne, who ran the show for his side in attack, scored one of his best goals for the Sky Blues with an absolute rocket past Illan Meslier from distance on his return to the lineup, with John Stones and Nathan Ake adding it late goals to round off an incredible win for Guardiola's side.

