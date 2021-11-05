Pep Guardiola Reveals Emotional Toll of Manchester Derby Ahead of United clash

Pep Guardiola has provided his thoughts on the importance of the Manchester derby in and around the club ahead of his side's game against Manchester United on Saturday.

City will be aiming to claim their first league win at Old Trafford in three seasons as they face their neighbors in a mouth-watering clash at the weekend.

The Premier League champions took a crucial step towards qualification for the knockout stages of the Champions League in midweek with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Club Brugge.

United, on the other hand, snatched a point in the dying moments of their game against Atalanta as Cristiano Ronaldo's late strike saved Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side from their suffering their sixth defeat of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola's men were handed successive defeats by West Ham and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively last week.

Ahead of the third international break of the 2021/22 campaign, City can sent a timely reminder to the rest of the division with a win over their local rivals on the own patch.

Previewing the clash in his pre-match press conference on Friday, Guardiola was asked whether the Manchester derby feels special by people in and around the club.

The Catalan said: "I don't feel it. I wake up in the morning, I'm here 10-14 hours then go home, I'm not in the restaurants. I can imagine for both sides."

The former Bayern Munich coach went on to state that he will have to be ruthless in order to try and engineer a win against the Red Devils on Saturday, which might have been a selection hint from the 50-year-old.

Guardiola added: "I have to be cold. To know what we have to do, do our best - the emotion, try to win the derby and do well."

City are sweating over Kyle Walker's availability for the tie, as Guardiola mentioned that he isn't sure whether the England star, who limped off against Club Brugge on Wednesday, will be passed fit to face United.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra