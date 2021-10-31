Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Questions Aymeric Laporte Red Card Against Crystal Palace

Pep Guardiola has spoken about Aymeric Laporte's sending off in Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions were down to 10 men just before the interval with a one-goal deficit as Aymeric Laporte brought down Wilfried Zaha in a dangerous position.

Laporte, who gave away the ball leading to Zaha's opener early on, was shown a straight red card by referee Andre Marriner, which added fuel to the fire before City and Palace players got involved in heated scrap.

The sending off saw plenty of City fans take to social media to voice their opinions, whilst Pep Guardiola spoke about the decision after his side succumbed to their second loss in a week.

“It could be a yellow or red," said the City boss in his post-match interview. "It depends on the referee and what he thinks."

After a bright start to the second-half, City had the ball in the net via Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian was played in by Phil Foden, only for the goal to be ruled off for offside against the 21-year-old.

Guardiola has heaped praise on Palace for their display. Speaking about the offside decision that went against Jesus, he said: "The goal, I imagine the linesman says he (Foden) was offside."

The Eagles sealed a sensational win in the closing stages as Conor Gallagher rounded off a quick counter attack after being fed by Zaha, who caused City's backline all sorts of problems in the first-half.

Guardiola added: “We didn’t lose because of that (offside decision). We conceded the first goal, and we weren’t able to score a goal, but after that we really good and for 25-30 minutes of the second-half, we were good.

“But when you play 50 minutes 10 against 11, it is difficult for a team like us because you need the process and to do everything right."

