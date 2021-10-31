Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Questions Aymeric Laporte Red Card Against Crystal Palace

    Pep Guardiola has spoken about Aymeric Laporte's sending off in Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
    Author:

    The Premier League champions were down to 10 men just before the interval with a one-goal deficit as Aymeric Laporte brought down Wilfried Zaha in a dangerous position.

    Laporte, who gave away the ball leading to Zaha's opener early on, was shown a straight red card by referee Andre Marriner, which added fuel to the fire before City and Palace players got involved in heated scrap.

    The sending off saw plenty of City fans take to social media to voice their opinions, whilst Pep Guardiola spoke about the decision after his side succumbed to their second loss in a week.

    “It could be a yellow or red," said the City boss in his post-match interview. "It depends on the referee and what he thinks."

    After a bright start to the second-half, City had the ball in the net via Gabriel Jesus after the Brazilian was played in by Phil Foden, only for the goal to be ruled off for offside against the 21-year-old.

    Read More

    Guardiola has heaped praise on Palace for their display. Speaking about the offside decision that went against Jesus, he said: "The goal, I imagine the linesman says he (Foden) was offside."

    The Eagles sealed a sensational win in the closing stages as Conor Gallagher rounded off a quick counter attack after being fed by Zaha, who caused City's backline all sorts of problems in the first-half.

    Guardiola added: “We didn’t lose because of that (offside decision). We conceded the first goal, and we weren’t able to score a goal, but after that we really good and for 25-30 minutes of the second-half, we were good.

    “But when you play 50 minutes 10 against 11, it is difficult for a team like us because you need the process and to do everything right."

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_35836017
    News

    Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Questions Aymeric Laporte Red Card Against Crystal Palace

    2 minutes ago
    sipa_32998883
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Growing 'Increasingly Uneasy' About Midfield Starlets Situation - Man United and Liverpool Interested

    36 minutes ago
    Pep vs Brighton
    News

    "Unfortunately, Many Things Went Wrong" - Pep Guardiola Assesses Man City's Performance in Crystal Palace Defeat

    1 hour ago
    Pep vs Palace cover
    News

    "It's Always Tough Because of That Reason" - Pep Guardiola Pinpoints Why Man City Lost to Crystal Palace

    1 hour ago
    City vs Palace
    Match Coverage

    Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace (Premier League)

    21 hours ago
    Pep cover
    News

    "Our Best Lineup", "Very Solid" - Several Man City Fans Delighted By Pep Guardiola's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace

    Oct 30, 2021
    sipa_35656963
    Match Coverage

    Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

    Oct 30, 2021
    Vlahovic
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Open Talks With Serie A Star's Agent - Club Have 'Appeared in Recent Weeks' for Striker

    Oct 30, 2021