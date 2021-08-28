Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Reacts to Man United Capture of Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reacted to rivals Manchester United beating them to the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Despite being heavily linked with a sensational switch to the east side of Manchester, it has been reported by several sources that City passed on the opportunity of bringing the 36-year-old to the Etihad Stadium.

Though it had seemed that City initially were the only side in the running to sign Ronaldo, Manchester United had stepped up their interest in bringing back their former talisman back to Old Trafford in the past 48 hours.

It was then confirmed on Friday afternoon, after a quick flurry of events, that United had indeed signed the Portugal international on a two-year contract after reaching an agreement with Juventus.

Ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, City boss Pep Guardiola delivered his verdict on United managing to strike a sensational deal to bring one of the world's best-ever players back home.

The Catalan said, as quoted by Joe Bray of Manchester Evening News: "Frustrated isn't the right word. We (City) have an exceptional squad.

"I thank the club (City) for (providing me) the best players possible. It's good that a player like Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the Premier League. (It is) good news."

It had emerged that City had a 'total agreement' in place to sign the Portugal international, who has made his desire to leave by informing his current side that would like to not be involved in Juventus' matchday squad against Empoli on Saturday to try and seal a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Ronaldo, who had 31 direct goal involvements in 33 Serie A appearances last season, joined Juventus is 2018 for €112 million.

After failing in their pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane, City are set to continue their title defence without having an out-and-out striker among their ranks, with City boss Pep Guardiola stating that he is content with the current set of attacking options at his disposal.

