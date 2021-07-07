Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Responds to La Liga Chief in Full-Scale Twitter Exchange

The Catalan has hit back at Javier Tebas following the La Liga President's response to the manager's recent interview with Esport.

The Spanish lawyer has criticised Guardiola for his little knowledge of the complexities of football finance, while aiming a dig at the source of City’s revenue stream.

Following Tebas’ claims, the 50-year-old manager advised the La Liga chief to learn from the way the Premier League is run and put Spanish football in order.

The La Liga Chief has been publicly critical of the investment made by the Sky Blues since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008, often describing the Premier League giants as a 'club not based on football but petrol and gas', who are able to sign players in a 'not strictly legal way'.

The outspoken Spaniard was furious when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) lifted the two-year European ban imposed by UEFA on City in 2020.

Guardiola replied to Tebas, in what has become a Twitter feud between the duo: “Javier [Tebas], in the last two decades, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been crowned Spanish champions so many times.

“Atlético Madrid and Valencia have reached the final of European competitions.

“Sevilla have won many Europa League titles and have been the competition's great dominator, with Villarreal crowned champions this year.

“Spain have won the Euros under Luis Aragonés and under Vicente del Bosque, the country won the World Cup and European Championships.

“Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo played in our league [La Liga], doing things never seen before and that we will never see again.

“We have admiration and esteem from all over the world, but the problem is with the state clubs. You should know a lot about this from state clubs, right?

“I don’t understand macroeconomics, or demographics, or pay TV penetration, or China.

“That's why it's you, to tell us why we are still so far from the Premier League after two brutal decades of Spanish football. So that you can tell us and solve it.”

