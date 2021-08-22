August 22, 2021
Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Sets Raheem Sterling Example for Jack Grealish Following Norwich City Win

Pep Guardiola has suggested Jack Grealish can improve his goalscoring record by looking up to Raheem Sterling following Manchester City's 5-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.
Grealish, who completed a £100 million move to City earlier this month, scored on his home debut as the Blues thrashed newly promoted Norwich City 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium. 

The former Aston Villa captain only scored six goals last season, with new manager Pep Guardiola suggesting that he is keen to help improve the 25 year-old's record in front of goal. 

The 25-year-old netted his side's second goal against the Canaries, as Grealish proved to be a constant menace for the Norwich City defence.

In his post-match press-conference, Guardiola used Grealish's England teammate Raheem Sterling as an example of how he can better his goalscoring form.

The Catalan said: "If he (Grealish) gets the mentality to score goals like Raheem (Sterling), then yes (he can score more)," as quoted by City's official website.

“When Raheem (Sterling) was here when I first arrived (in 2016), he didn't have goals on his mind, and we immediately changed his arrival (into the box)."

Sterling, who has scored over 100 goals in 247 outings across all competitions under Guardiola, netted on ten occasions in the Premier League last season. 

It took Grealish just 22 minutes to score on his first appearance at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola predicting that it will be the first of many goals for the playmaker. 

The City manager added: "Today, he (Grealish) scored because he arrives in the centre - he’s a machine there. He changed his mind and decided he was going to score. Jack (Grealish) has this mentality to score goals and win games as well." 

sipa_32998926 (1)
