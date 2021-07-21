Man City Cancel Pre-Season Friendly Due To Covid Quarantine Restrictions

Manchester City have cancelled their pre-season friendly against fellow City Football Group club ES Troyes AC, due to changes in Covid quarantine rules, the club have confirmed.

Pep Guardiola's squad had been due to travel to France on 31st July, to face the newly-promoted Ligue 1 side in the second of two pre-season friendlies ahead of the Community Shield clash with Leicester on August 7th.

However, due to changes in UK quarantine rules for travellers returning from France, the match has now been cancelled, and Manchester City will now only play one game prior to the match with Brendan Rodgers' squad.

The cancellation of the match is the latest of several problems facing Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's preparations ahead of the defence of their Premier League crown, following on from a rise in cases of Covid-19 at the City Football Academy.

Manchester City will now only play against Preston North End behind closed doors at the City Football Academy on July 27th, before they take on FA Cup winners Leicester City at Wembley Stadium in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season.

On the cancellation of the match against Troyes, an official club statement read:

"Manchester City are disappointed to confirm that our planned pre-season friendly at fellow CFG club ES Troyes AC has been cancelled."

"Both clubs explored all avenues to be able to play the game, but the recent UK government changes to quarantine rules for travellers returning from France, has made the required restrictions too difficult to overcome."

"Pep Guardiola’s first team squad will remain in Manchester and continue their pre-season preparations at the City Football Academy. There are no plans to replace the ESTAC friendly with another pre-season fixture."



Manchester City take on Tottenham away in their opening game of the new Premier League season, on Sunday 15th August, and uncertainty remains around the future of Harry Kane ahead of the game.

Etihad officials only recently had a £100 million bid turned down for the Tottenham and England star, and the expectation is that Manchester City will return with an improved offer in the coming days and weeks to further test the resolve of Daniel Levy.

