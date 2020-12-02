Man City captain hails Gabriel Jesus as a 'game changer', after the 0-0 draw with Porto

A goalless draw at FC Porto saw Manchester City secure top spot in Group C of their Champions League campaign, just a week after sealing a place in the last-16 of Europe's premier competition.

Pep Guardiola's men managed to keep a clean sheet for the fourth consecutive game in European competition. Following the match, club captain Fernandinho shared his thoughts on the team's performance.

The Brazilian midfielder hailed fellow countryman, Gabriel Jesus for his passion and credited the 23-year-old striker for "changing the game". He went on to highlight that the promising young forward is always alert inside the box, which speaks volumes about his quality.

Speaking with BT Sport after the match, Fernandinho said of Jesus, "Always he has been [alert], strikers always should be alert in the box, and he showed his quality. Unfortunately it was offside, but I'm glad for him because he changed the game as well with his passion, with his pace and, of course, with his desire. It was a good point for us, and we're happy to finish top of the group."

Gabriel Jesus managed to put the ball past the goalkeeper with 10 minutes to spare int the game, however the celebrations were cut short after VAR ruled the goal out for an offside in the build-up.

Apart from Jesus’ impact on the game, Fernandinho stressed the importance of gaining one point, and subsequently finishing top of the group table. Despite a lack of goals, the City captain was positive that the performance from the Blues will help them in their upcoming matches over the festive period.

"Well, it's important to get one point away from home, especially against a tough team as they are. They fought all the whole game to get the point and go through as well. It's important for us, we controlled the game, created chances to score the goals."

Fernandinho continued, "Unfortunately, we didn't score, but I think it was a good step, especially for the next game next week and to secure the first position in the group.”

"I think we tried to win the game since the beginning; we tried to play our game since the first minute. For them, it was an important point. But as I say, the most important for us is to worry about our team, and I'm so glad to get the point to finish top of the group”, he concluded.

Manchester City will now prepare to return to Premier League action, as they host Fulham on the weekend. Pep Guardiola's side will undoubtedly be looking forward to putting up a dominant display to follow their 5-0 victory over Burnley in their last league match.

