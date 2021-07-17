Man City Centre-Back Leaves Club On Season-Long Loan

Sunderland AFC have secured the services of Manchester City defender Callum Doyle on a loan deal for the 2021/22 season.

The 17-year-old has been a regular for Manchester City’s under-23 and under-18 squads and has played a crucial role in their Premier League 2 and the Under-18 Premier League title triumphs.

Doyle has been a part of the City Football Academy setup since 2014 and has risen through the ranks over the years.

The talented centre-back is going to join Lee Johnson’s side on a one-year loan deal, which will see him remain at the League One club until the end of the 2021/22 season, as opposed to a previously rumoured two-year agreement.

Talking to Sunderland’s official website about the latest addition to his squad, manager Lee Johnson spoke highly of the City Academy scholar.

“He is a very talented player, but obviously he is still very young, so the expectation of him in terms of the first team is that we are quietly confident he can have a big impact as time goes on.”

“At six foot three, he is very good technically, can carry the ball and has a lovely left foot, but of course man-on-man combat is what he has to break through and be comfortable with. Overall, we are delighted to put him amongst our squad and believe that he can be a real positive for us,” Johnson added.

Doyle has already linked up with the Sunderland squad for their pre-season camp in Scotland, although it remains to be seen whether he will be involved in their friendly at Hearts.

The youngster joins the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Filip Stevanovic among other highly talented City Football Academy scholars who have been commissioned on developmental loan moves for the upcoming season and beyond.

