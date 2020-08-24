SI.com
Man City centre-back to stay and 'fight for his place'

Adam Booker

English centre-back John Stones is prepared to fight for his Manchester City future, as per reports from the Sun - even if it means putting his 2020 European Championship dream on the line. 

Despite his lack of starts, Stones is happy at Manchester City and knows Eric Garcia’s likely departure could reopen the door to the first team.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Since his arrival at Manchester City in the summer of 2016 for £47.5 million, Stones has had an inconsistent career in both form and fitness. In the 2019/20 season, the young Englishman made 16 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side - much less than his tally in the previous campaign.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, with clubs such as Arsenal, Newcastle and Chelsea being the most notable suitors. But with multiple central defenders appearing to be on their way out the door for Manchester City, Stones could look to work his way back into favour for Pep Guardiola and once again become a key member in a side challenging for trophies on all fronts. 

