Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has revealed the Premier League team's 'latest plans' in regards to the appeal to the CAS over the two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League, reports Athletic journalist Sam Lee.

On Tuesday, CAS asserted that in-person hearings are suspended until May at the earliest due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and have stated that cases such as Manchester City's will need to be postponed or decided via video calls instead.

Soriano is said to have informed fellow employees at Manchester City that, in light of the present situation, the club are 'open to a conference call' and 'remain keen to resolve the matter as quickly as possible'.

This attitude further reinforces the belief that Manchester City's hierarchy are confident in the likelihood of success for their appeal, and want to have their case heard as soon as possible.

However, the club's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport was not among the list of 18 cases scheduled to be heard between April 23 and June 26. The date for Manchester City's hearing thus remains uncertain - but, the club's willingness to resort to the option of a conference call will mean that it is 'less likely' that the appeal faces 'further delay', notes Lee.

