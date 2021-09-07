Man City CEO Loses European Club Association Seat to Tottenham Hotspur Chief

In 2012, Ferran Soriano was appointed as Manchester City CEO and within the first two years of his tenure, he had cut the club's losses in half. In his nine years at the helm, Soriano has been instrumental in appointing both Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Recently, however, Soriano came under some severe backlash from Manchester City fans for his involvement in the European Super League. Since then, the CEO has sent a public email to supporters to apologise for his decisions.

Soriano, despite rumours of his job being under threat, was forgiven by colleagues for his 'lack of communication' and ever since, his hugely successful idea of the City Football Group has grown the club's profile exponentially.

But in some related news, first reported by Tariq Panja of the New York Times, Ferran Soriano has decided to pull out of the European Club Association board on Monday night, with Tottenham’s Daniel Levy getting a seat.

The Manchester City official reportedly left the position when it became clear that Daniel Levy was preferred by most members.

According to Simon Stone of the BBC, Ferran Soriano will be an 'observer' until the next seat at the European Club Association board becomes available.

Formerly of Barcelona, Ferran Soriano was credited by many as being the driving force behind attracting Pep Guardiola to the Etihad Stadium.

Now, the CEO of both New York City and Melbourne City - both under the City Football Group umbrella - as well as Manchester City, Soriano will be focussing on growing the CFG even further.

