Man City CEO makes approach to key English football official in bid to repair burned bridges after European Super League fiasco

Chief Executive Officer Ferran Soriano has reportedly extended an apology to key officials on English football governing bodies on behalf of Manchester City for their involvement in the European Super League plans.

Manchester City were among the 12 clubs involved in the proposed breakaway Super League plans which ultimately failed as a result of severe and widespread uproar across the football community.

In the process, this move burned the bridges between the Premier League's 'big six' clubs and their fans, as well as the rest of the top-flight teams and numerous major football governing bodies.

According to a report in the Independent this week, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano went around the tables at the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, speaking to key individuals from the Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League as an extended apology for the distress caused during the fiasco.

It is believed, according to the Independent, that Ferran Soriano’s gesture ‘was well received' by the key figures and the ‘mood was forgiving’.

The club’s decision to be the first to officially withdraw from the European Super League is said to be a major factor in the ‘highly cordial’ relations between the Manchester City CEO and top figures within English Football Associations.

This gesture from Ferran Soriano comes amid a period of tense relations among the rest of the Premier League clubs, as they look for a severe punishment for the breakaway six.

It was also reported earlier that Ferran Soriano expressed his personal regret and sought to make peace with the other 14 teams in the English top-flight to try and start fixing the broken relationships and build trust once more.

Manchester City were claimed to be cornered into joining the breakaway proposals and were the last club to join the Super League in the fear of being left out, with Real Madrid president and Chairman of the ESL Florentino Perez admitting that Pep Guardiola's side ‘didn’t seem so interested and were not convinced’ about the plans in the first place.

These circumstances, along with Manchester City’s courageous move to be the first club to withdraw, are said to be a reason in Ferran Soriano’s gesture being well received by key stakeholders.

