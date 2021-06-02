Man City Chairman Pays A Tribute To Sergio Agüero Upon His Departure To Barcelona

Manchester City club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has lauded recently departed club legend, Sergio Agüero for his contribution to the Etihad - claiming that the Argentine is the club’s biggest legend ever.

Much has been said in the recent weeks since Sergio Agüero laced up his boots for Manchester City for the final time. Players, pundits, managers, and fans alike have reminisced on the legendary career that striker had in English football.

In his annual end of season review interview, it was club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak’s turn.

“He's arguably the greatest legend of this club,” he told Man City's official website.

“What he's been able to achieve over 10 years, the number of titles that he's won for this club, his influence over the game, I think we all know the influence he had for this club, but one cannot ignore the impact he's had on the Premier League.”

“He is arguably the greatest striker that has ever played in the Premier League. He'll be on anybody's top three list.”

Al Mubarak was quick to bring up some of the staggering stats, and history making moments that Agüero has provided the club,and the league over the years.

“He's got the best goals per minute ratio of any striker that has played in the Premier League..."

"He's scored critical goals at the most critical moments and, of course, one can never forget arguably the greatest moment in Premier League history: 93:20, QPR, that goal.”

Khaldoon concluded; “Sergio will leave with a legacy that is unforgettable. He will leave as a legend. He will be appreciated for the next hundred years as one of the greatest players that has ever worn the City jersey.”

