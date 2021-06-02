Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Chairman Pays A Tribute To Sergio Agüero Upon His Departure To Barcelona

Manchester City club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has lauded recently departed club legend, Sergio Agüero for his contribution to the Etihad - claiming that the Argentine is the club’s biggest legend ever.
Author:
Publish date:

Much has been said in the recent weeks since Sergio Agüero laced up his boots for Manchester City for the final time. Players, pundits, managers, and fans alike have reminisced on the legendary career that striker had in English football.

In his annual end of season review interview, it was club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak’s turn.

“He's arguably the greatest legend of this club,” he told Man City's official website.

“What he's been able to achieve over 10 years, the number of titles that he's won for this club, his influence over the game, I think we all know the influence he had for this club, but one cannot ignore the impact he's had on the Premier League.”

“He is arguably the greatest striker that has ever played in the Premier League. He'll be on anybody's top three list.”

READ MORE: Man City chairman hints at club's plans to replace Sergio Aguero

READ MORE: How Sergio Aguero thanked Man City staff upon departure from club

Al Mubarak was quick to bring up some of the staggering stats, and history making moments that Agüero has provided the club,and the league over the years.

“He's got the best goals per minute ratio of any striker that has played in the Premier League..." 

"He's scored critical goals at the most critical moments and, of course, one can never forget arguably the greatest moment in Premier League history: 93:20, QPR, that goal.”

Khaldoon concluded; “Sergio will leave with a legacy that is unforgettable. He will leave as a legend. He will be appreciated for the next hundred years as one of the greatest players that has ever worn the City jersey.”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

sipa_33492646
News

Man City Chairman Reveals How The Club Will Honour Sergio Agüero's Legacy and THREE Other Players

sipa_33183519
News

Man City Chairman Pays A Tribute To Sergio Agüero Upon His Departure To Barcelona

36464439
News

"I Take Full Responsibility..." - Man City Chairman Answers Questions on European Super League

sipa_33358535
Transfer Rumours

Man City Star Midfielder Targeted by Champions League Clubs in Spain, Italy, France - Possibility of Transfer Revealed

sipa_33170966
Transfer Rumours

Representatives of La Liga Star Reveal Truth Behind Man City Links in Recent Days - Player Remaining 'Calm' and 'Oblivious'

1002827554
News

European Championships, Copa America, World Cup Qualifiers and Friendlies - Which Man City Players Are Heading Out On International Duty This Summer?

sipa_33273098
News

Which Man City Players Have Been Nominated for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Season Award?

sipa_32419097
Transfer Rumours

Man City Interested In Bundesliga Winger As Club Prepares To Shake Things Up