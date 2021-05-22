Man City Chairman Provides Glowing Tribute to Sergio Aguero Ahead of Final Premier League Game

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has paid tribute to departing club legend Sergio Aguero in the club’s digital match programme, ahead of Sunday’s final Premier League game of the season against Everton.

The star striker will leave the club after ten seasons in sky blue, leaving as the all-time leading goal scorer with a current tally of 258 goals throughout his tenure as Manchester City’s talismanic forward.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak provided a glowing tribute for the Argentine in the digital matchday programme ahead of the weekend's action.

“After 10 wonderful years we are saying farewell to a player whose impact on City, the fans and football in England cannot be overstated,” the chairman said.

He continued, “The description legend can easily be overused or be an exaggeration but in Sergio’s case this is clearly not so. Having won 15 titles in his time with us, he is the most decorated player in the long, proud history of this football club.”

“His influence and input on the field is indelibly etched into the fabric of Manchester City and the sport itself. Sergio has earned his place in the pantheon of Premier League all-time greats and in the affection of all City fans wherever they may reside.”

All those involved in world football will remember Sergio Aguero’s most famous moment in a sky blue kit - the moment simply known as ‘93:20’.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak was quick to reminisce on that unforgettable moment for Aguero, and the club.

“On May 13th, 2012 Sergio produced one of sport's greatest ever moments when he scored the emotional title winning goal against Queens Park Rangers. Whilst that is the most famous of all his City goals and moments it is just a small part of Sergio’s City journey.”

Al Mubarak continued, “We part company with Sergio with the highest respect, and great warmth and affection. We wish him nothing but success and happiness and for him to be secure in the knowledge that he will always be part of this City family.”

As expected, the chairman confirmed the announcement that the club will soon unveil a statue of the star striker, along with some of Aguero’s legendary former teammates.

“We have already announced that we have commissioned a statue of Sergio - that will stand alongside those of David Silva and Vincent Kompany outside the Etihad Stadium as a testament to his and their brilliance and personalities - it is well merited.”

You can read all of Khaldoon Al Mubarak's comments here.

