Man City Chairman Reveals Clubs Transfer Plans This Summer

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has revealed that club feel it is necessary to strengthen the squad in the transfer market - especially after winning the Premier League.

There is no time to rest on your laurels according to Al Mubarak, as he has stated in his eagerly anticipated annual end of season interview.

The chairman spoke candidly about what comes next for the club, after a season that ended in yet another Premier League and League Cup double.

“One of the things I've learned over the years is, you need to constantly bring in talent into the team, refresh and particularly when you are at a high level and when you're on the top,” Al Mubarak said.

“Having won the league, it is not the time to sit back and be content. That would be your biggest mistake," He continued, “This is the time to send a strong message, that there's no contentment, that you're not satisfied with just winning the league.”

Al Mubarak was quick to point out that strengthening the squad does not just mean supplying depth players to the manager, but that it is just as important to recruit players who will compete for a place in the starting eleven.

“That's great, but you want to win it again and you are committed and you are bringing more talent that is going to compete, not for the squad, but for the starting XI.”

This summer will be a unique one for the club, as the club’s all time leading goal scorer completed his move to FC Barcelona only 24 hours ago.

“We lose a very important legend in Sergio Aguero. They are very hard shoes to fill, but I'm confident that we will find the right player to fill those shoes.”

He went on to say; “There are other areas within the group, within the team that obviously need investment. Not too many. It's not about numbers, it's about quality.”

And while the chairman acknowledged how successful of a season it ultimately was, he left one last message to reassure the fans that the squad will be strengthened.

“I think the squad is a phenomenal squad. You don't win the Premier League and you don't reach the Champions League final if you don't have an incredible squad and we have that.”

“We will bring quality into the squad in a couple of key positions.”

