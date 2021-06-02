Man City Chairman Reveals How The Club Will Honour Sergio Agüero's Legacy and THREE Other Players

Manchester City club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has spoken out on how the club will begin to recognise the contributions of club legends, both modern and historical.

In his annual end of season interview, looking back at the previous nine months, Al Mubarak spoke about the club’s future plans to erect a statue to honour recently departed club legends Sergio Agüero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

“It's the least we can do,” he began, “Throughout the last couple of years, if you look at everything we've achieved and if you look at the players that have been legends for this club, it was always in the back of our minds that we have a responsibility for the generations to come.”

Khaldoon continued; “David Silva, Yaya Toure, Vincent Kompany, Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta. These are players that have given incredible contributions.”

While the chairman listed a handful of names that will go down in Manchester City history forever, there were three particular names that stood out to him.

“When you look at Silva, Vincent and Sergio particularly, I think their influence on this club and on English football is unquestionable and therefore, having statues respecting their contributions is completely well-deserved for them and for our community and our fan base.”

And although the Abu Dhabi group only took the club over in 2008, Al Mubarak was quick to acknowledge the contributions of the legends who came before him, and the rest of the more recently appointed club executives.

“I think for the next 50 to a hundred years, people will look back at these players in the same way we look back at some of the other greats - Colin Bell, Francis Lee, Mike Summerbee," the chairman exclaimed.

"Who, by the way, we are thinking right now of how best to show our respect and appreciation for what they have contributed.”

“This ownership group was not part of that era, but, having said that, it's such a critical part of our history and it needs to be immortalised. I think these are things that we are now discussing. It's a no brainer and it's absolutely the right thing to do.”

