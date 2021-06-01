Man City Chairman Reveals Update On Pep Guardiola's Future

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has described his partnership with Pep Guardiola as “a great partnership” as he reflected on the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking in part one of his annual end of season interview, Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says that as long as “Pep is happy and we are happy” as he praised the work of the Catalan.

Despite suffering their worst start to a league campaign in 13 years, Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to a 5th Premier League trophy, 4th consecutive Carabao Cup and a first Champions League final.

When discussing the partnership between Guardiola and the club's hierarchy, the Chairman said:

"This partnership has been a great partnership. He’s in the right environment, he's got the right infrastructure around him. We have the greatest trust and the greatest relationship, and we've achieved so much.”

The 49 year-old, who has won three Premier League titles in four years, agreed a two-year contract extension late last year - keeping him at the club until at least 2023.

When asked about Pep Guardiola remaining at the club for a further 24 months, Khaldoon said that; “I think the journey goes on and it will go on as long as Pep is happy and we are happy.”

The Chairman also revealed that he told Sheikh Mansour; “I think we're going to win this Premier League this year” following the contract agreement with Pep Guardiola.

“After... I told Sheikh Mansour, 'I think we're going to win this Premier League this year, I think we're going to go far in the Champions League. He looked at me and said, 'You got that from that meeting? Two/three days with Pep?' And I said, 'Yes'."

