Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Chairman Reveals Update On Pep Guardiola's Future

Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has described his partnership with Pep Guardiola as “a great partnership” as he reflected on the 2020/21 campaign.
Author:
Publish date:

Speaking in part one of his annual end of season interview, Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says that as long as “Pep is happy and we are happy” as he praised the work of the Catalan.

Despite suffering their worst start to a league campaign in 13 years, Pep Guardiola guided Manchester City to a 5th Premier League trophy, 4th consecutive Carabao Cup and a first Champions League final.

READ MORE: Barcelona legend reveals 'regret' at not joining Man City in 2017

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides crucial update on Pep Guardiola's future

When discussing the partnership between Guardiola and the club's hierarchy, the Chairman said:

"This partnership has been a great partnership. He’s in the right environment, he's got the right infrastructure around him. We have the greatest trust and the greatest relationship, and we've achieved so much.”

The 49 year-old, who has won three Premier League titles in four years, agreed a two-year contract extension late last year - keeping him at the club until at least 2023.

When asked about Pep Guardiola remaining at the club for a further 24 months, Khaldoon said that; “I think the journey goes on and it will go on as long as Pep is happy and we are happy.”

READ MORE: Agent reveals Man City possibility to client during restaurant meeting

READ MORE: Kyle Walker reveals Man City 'turmoil' following defeats

The Chairman also revealed that he told Sheikh Mansour; “I think we're going to win this Premier League this year” following the contract agreement with Pep Guardiola. 

“After... I told Sheikh Mansour, 'I think we're going to win this Premier League this year, I think we're going to go far in the Champions League. He looked at me and said, 'You got that from that meeting? Two/three days with Pep?' And I said, 'Yes'."

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

36464439
News

Man City Chairman Reveals Update On Pep Guardiola's Future

1002238215
News

Man City Chairman Reveals Clubs Transfer Plans This Summer

1002623011
Transfer Rumours

Man City In 'Pole Position' For Versatile Barcelona Star - Player 'Seduced' By Move

1002950199
News

Watches, Raffle Tickets And Monetary Contributions - How Sergio Aguero Thanked Man City Staff Upon Barcelona Departure

sipa_33493258
Transfer Rumours

Man City Handed Major Blow In Pursuit of £100M Summer Transfer Target - Club Stand Firm on Stance

sipa_33472168
News

Man City Stance on Sergio Ramos Revealed Amid Growing Links To Real Madrid Star

1002569982
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Offering Higher Wages' Than Chelsea In Race For Serie A Star - Player Willing To Make Premier League Switch

40326861
News

"You were always there to offer me any help..." - Man City Star Sends Heartfelt Message to Former Teammate and Now Barcelona Forward