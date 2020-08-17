Man City chairman to announce tribute plans for club legend 'today'

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al Mubarak is set to announce plans for a lasting tribute to club legend David Silva 'today', according to the latest reports.

The iconic Spaniard's Premier League career and decade-long stay at the Etihad Stadium came to a close this month, following City's exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon. The man nicknamed 'El Mago' has been at the forefront of all of the club's success since the takeover by ADUG in 2009, securing four Premier League trophies in the process.

There have been significant calls from fans to provide David Silva with a more outstanding tribute than that of his previous iconic teammates, with many suggesting a statue outside the Etihad Stadium being the most fitting of tributes.

According to Martin Blackburn of the Sun, it will be left to Khaldoon al Mubarak to make the official announcement on these plans, with the tribute set to be announced as early as 'today'.

One may assume that given the fact that such an announcement is being made by the club chairman, the plans themselves must be of some stature - or merely it is just a sign of the respect that David Silva has from the club. Previous tributes to iconic former players such as Yaya Toure and Joe Hart have included mosaics at the City Football Academy, as well as roads and training pitches being named after these players at the training centre.

