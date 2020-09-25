SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City chief 'in love' with La Liga defender - 'preferable' that a deal be completed 'in the next few days'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reportedly 'in love' with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, with the club ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign the defender, according to the latest claims from Spain.

The French defender has been at the centre of strong links with a move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days, and after a failed bid was confirmed by Sevilla's sporting director Monchi, it is expected that Manchester City will return for the 21-year-old - especially considering the La Liga club's UEFA Super Cup duties are now over.

According to Marca on Friday morning, Manchester City are ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign Jules Koundé. Txiki Begiristain is 'in love' with the player and manager Pep Guardiola 'seems to be clear' that they should 'not miss this opportunity' to sign the promising defender. The initial bid reported last week of €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses will 'rise significantly'.

KOUNDE HALF

The Spanish newspaper then go on to state that Manchester City have the money saved to sign a centre-back this summer, and there is no rival in for Jules Koundé. Should the player leave, it is 'preferable' that it be completed in 'the next few days' to give Sevilla the necessary time to finish shaping their squad.

With just 10 days remaining in the transfer window, it is expected that City will get this deal over the line, and there is a feeling within the club that they expect to see Jules Kounde in Sky Blue this window.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City 'cannot be ruled out' in pursuit of Juventus defender - €25 million fee mentioned

Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Manchester City ‘cannot be ruled out’ as a potential suitor for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Adam Booker

Man City 'expect' to complete the signing of Sevilla centre-back 'after the Super Cup'

Manchester City expect to complete the signing of centre-back Jules Koundé after the Super Cup final between Sevilla and Bayern Munich.

Adam Booker

Five Things We Learned: Man City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

Manchester City edged past an experienced Bournemouth side in the Carabao Cup third round to a fourth round tie against Burnley next week thanks to strikes from two of the EDS' brightest prospects produced over the last five years.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola raves about Liam Delap’s Man City debut, gives verdict on Zack Steffan

Pep Guardiola's men advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with Thursday night's victory over Bournemouth, but it was the performance from the academy stars that kept the City faithful buzzing.

Shruti Sadbhav

“It was a dream come true!” - Liam Delap gushes over unforgettable Man City senior team debut

Manchester City’s victory over Bournemouth in the third-round tie of Carabao Cup witnessed academy graduates Phil Foden and Liam Delap carving through the opponent’s defence.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola's real plans for Liam Delap in Man City squad revealed

After an impressive performance from Liam Delap in Thursday night's Carabao Cup match against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola has revealed his plans for the teenage striker.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City to include defender in second offer for Sevilla star

Manchester City have now decided to offer €70M plus Nicolás Otamendi in order to sign Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City identify 'dream signing' after pulling out of a move for Napoli star

Manchester City will not make a move to sign Atlético Madrid defender José Giménez this summer, instead waiting to pursue a move for the Uruguayan next year.

Hamish MacRae

Player Ratings: Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth (Carabao Cup)

After a young City side featuring two debutants battled to a well-earned 2-1 victory against Championship team AFC Bournemouth, we rate the player's individual performances.

markgough96

Liam Delap starts! - Manchester City vs Bournemouth (Team News)

The back-to-back-to-back Carabao cup champions of the world return! A competition seemingly favourable for the Blues pitches them against recently relegated Bournemouth in the third round.

harryasiddall