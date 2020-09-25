Man City chief 'in love' with La Liga defender - 'preferable' that a deal be completed 'in the next few days'

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reportedly 'in love' with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, with the club ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign the defender, according to the latest claims from Spain.

The French defender has been at the centre of strong links with a move to the Etihad Stadium in the coming days, and after a failed bid was confirmed by Sevilla's sporting director Monchi, it is expected that Manchester City will return for the 21-year-old - especially considering the La Liga club's UEFA Super Cup duties are now over.

According to Marca on Friday morning, Manchester City are ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign Jules Koundé. Txiki Begiristain is 'in love' with the player and manager Pep Guardiola 'seems to be clear' that they should 'not miss this opportunity' to sign the promising defender. The initial bid reported last week of €50 million plus €5 million in bonuses will 'rise significantly'.

The Spanish newspaper then go on to state that Manchester City have the money saved to sign a centre-back this summer, and there is no rival in for Jules Koundé. Should the player leave, it is 'preferable' that it be completed in 'the next few days' to give Sevilla the necessary time to finish shaping their squad.

With just 10 days remaining in the transfer window, it is expected that City will get this deal over the line, and there is a feeling within the club that they expect to see Jules Kounde in Sky Blue this window.

