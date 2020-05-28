City Xtra
Man City clash set to mark Premier League return in mid-June - midweek clash ahead of main schedule

Freddie Pye

Manchester City vs Arsenal and Aston Villa vs Sheffield United are the two fixtures set to mark the return of Premier League football on Wednesday 17th June, according to an exclusive report from the Telegraph.

Pep Guardiola's clash with former colleague Mikel Arteta will be one of two games set to mark the return of the English top-flight in a midweek clash. Both fixtures are the remaining 'games in hand' and will take all the 20 clubs up to 29 matches.

The Telegraph go on to claim that a Premier League game may be played on Friday June 19th, but the full round of fixtures will start on Saturday June 20th with matches staggered across the weekend.

GettyImages-1194117196

The original fixture between Manchester City and Arsenal became one of the first major footballing events to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which was swiftly followed by the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta testing positive for the virus.

City may face a heavy fixture schedule should the Premier League look to conclude the season by early August, and could cause a major headache for governing bodies such as the FA and UEFA as the showpiece Wembley final date of the English competition looks set to clash with the return of Champions League football.

