    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Man City Close in on Significant Carabao Cup Rule Change

    The EFL could be set to change the Carabao Cup rules regarding substitutions following calls from numerous clubs, including Manchester City, to increase the number of substitutions permitted.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Manchester City began their latest quest to retain the Carabao Cup last month as the Blues decimated League 1 side Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad stadium, with Pep Guardiola hoping to claim the trophy for a fifth successive year.

    However, despite his side's comfortable victory, following the victory, Guardiola voiced his criticism of only being allowed to make a maximum of three substitutions despite being permitted to use five in last year’s edition of the tournament.

    Following the Catalan’s complaints, which mostly pertained to a lack of player welfare, it appeared as though his criticisms would fall on deaf ears, however, recent reports have indicated that Guardiola may get his wish.

    READ MORE: Brendan Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss - Julian Nagelsmann insight revealed

    READ MORE: Erling Haaland’s agent to hold talks with Manchester City in January over summer move

    As reported by Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, Guardiola ‘appears to have scored victory’ in his quest for clubs competing in the ongoing edition of the Carabao Cup to be permitted to make up to five substitutions in a game.

    The source noted that in their quest to amend the rules regarding substitutions, the Sky Blues have ‘managed to garner support' from 13 of the 16 clubs remaining in the competition, as they look to prompt the EFL into a rule change.

    The Daily Mail has also relayed that at City's prompting, each of those 13 clubs have written to the EFL to ‘make their feelings clear’ on the issue, and owing to this, it appears that Guardiola's wishes ‘may get the green light’.

    READ MORE: Manchester City midfielder close to signing new contract - 'no obstacles' thought to be in the way

    READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star - Serie A club 'have a view to swoop' in January

    City having recruited 12 other clubs to their cause indicates that  Guardiola’s concerns are largely supported by the teams remaining in the tournament, and whilst the EFL ‘will speak’ with the two sides who are against the proposals, it appears as though the EFL will act on the wishes of the many.

    Later in October, Guardiola’s side will travel to London to face David Moyes’ impressive West Ham side, as the reigning Carabao Cup champions look to book their spot in the quarter-final stage for the fifth time on the spin.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    Pep candid
    News

    Man City Close in on Significant Carabao Cup Rule Change

    2 minutes ago
    sipa_34752003
    News

    Man City Join Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Leeds in Devising Plan to Secure South American Players for Premier League Weekend

    20 hours ago
    sipa_33364177
    Transfer Rumours

    Juventus 'Monitoring' Situation of Man City Star - Serie A Club 'Have A View To Swoop' in January

    Oct 14, 2021
    Kane happy 2021 22
    News

    "It's Natural That People Think That" - Harry Kane Breaks Silence on Man City Transfer Saga

    Oct 14, 2021
    sipa_35186724
    News

    "Strong Ferguson to Moyes Vibes", "I'd Rather Have Luis Enrique!" - Plenty of Man City Fans Object to Reports of Premier League Manager Replacing Pep Guardiola

    Oct 14, 2021
    sipa_35389074
    News

    "I Want To Get Excited", "Won't Hold My Breath" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links to Erling Haaland

    Oct 14, 2021
    sipa_35535997
    News

    The Details of Phil Foden's New Man City Contract Revealed in New Report

    Oct 14, 2021
    sipa_35419800
    News

    Brendan Rodgers 'in the Frame' to Replace Pep Guardiola as Man City Boss - Julian Nagelsmann Insight Revealed

    Oct 13, 2021