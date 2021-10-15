Man City Close in on Significant Carabao Cup Rule Change

The EFL could be set to change the Carabao Cup rules regarding substitutions following calls from numerous clubs, including Manchester City, to increase the number of substitutions permitted.

Manchester City began their latest quest to retain the Carabao Cup last month as the Blues decimated League 1 side Wycombe Wanderers 6-1 at the Etihad stadium, with Pep Guardiola hoping to claim the trophy for a fifth successive year.

However, despite his side's comfortable victory, following the victory, Guardiola voiced his criticism of only being allowed to make a maximum of three substitutions despite being permitted to use five in last year’s edition of the tournament.

Following the Catalan’s complaints, which mostly pertained to a lack of player welfare, it appeared as though his criticisms would fall on deaf ears, however, recent reports have indicated that Guardiola may get his wish.

As reported by Mike Keegan of The Daily Mail, Guardiola ‘appears to have scored victory’ in his quest for clubs competing in the ongoing edition of the Carabao Cup to be permitted to make up to five substitutions in a game.

The source noted that in their quest to amend the rules regarding substitutions, the Sky Blues have ‘managed to garner support' from 13 of the 16 clubs remaining in the competition, as they look to prompt the EFL into a rule change.

The Daily Mail has also relayed that at City's prompting, each of those 13 clubs have written to the EFL to ‘make their feelings clear’ on the issue, and owing to this, it appears that Guardiola's wishes ‘may get the green light’.

City having recruited 12 other clubs to their cause indicates that Guardiola’s concerns are largely supported by the teams remaining in the tournament, and whilst the EFL ‘will speak’ with the two sides who are against the proposals, it appears as though the EFL will act on the wishes of the many.

Later in October, Guardiola’s side will travel to London to face David Moyes’ impressive West Ham side, as the reigning Carabao Cup champions look to book their spot in the quarter-final stage for the fifth time on the spin.

