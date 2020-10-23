SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City close in on signing Serbian winger - Man United credited with significant interest

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million, according to the latest reports from England.

The search to acquire the hottest young talents from around Europe appears to have continued despite the transfer window closing at the start of this month. The City Football Group and Manchester City themselves were busy in recruiting teenage talent from all over the world in the summer, signing the likes of Yan Couto, Romeo Lavia and Mikki van Sas.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, that recruitment policy is set to continue as Manchester City close in on the signing of Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee in the region of £6 million. At this stage, it is currently unknown whether the 18-year-old will go out on-loan in January, or remain at Partizan for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign.

stevanovic-scaled

Previous reporting from MozzartSport claimed that the teenager is set to undergo a medical with Manchester City ahead of signing a four/five-year contract with the Premier League club. The news comes after previous claims suggested the player would make the switch to city rivals Manchester United.

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Everything You Need To Know: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Fresh from an impressive Champions League victory on Wednesday night, Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon as they head to the capital to face a revolutionised West Ham at the London Stadium.

Harry Winters

Opposing manager rips into Pep Guardiola and his conduct against his side

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao spoke in a rather sarcastic tone regarding Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his post-match press conference, after their Wednesday night defeat in the first round of this year’s Champions League group stage.

Sam Puddephatt

"He couldn't train with us." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs West Ham)

After making a winning start to their Champions League campaign in midweek, Manchester City return to Premier League action as they travel to face West Ham on Saturday morning.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City’s intentions to ‘seduce’ player into signing a new contract

Manchester City’s victory over Porto was quickly followed by a big update from Pep Guardiola who revealed the club’s real plans revolving around Eric Garcia.

Shruti Sadbhav

IIkay Gundogan reveals why he is 'grateful' to Raheem Sterling and Pep Guardiola

A spectacular free-kick from IIkay Gundogan in the second half of Wednesday night's Champions League victory over FC Porto turned out to be pivotal in Manchester City’s 3-1 victory.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City star set for '4-6 weeks out' after injury in Champions League clash

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City started their yet another Champions League campaign with a victory. However, the final moments of the match saw the club captain Fernandinho pick up a serious injury.

Shruti Sadbhav

"I haven’t talked to anyone" - Agent of Man City star on his clients future

Sergio Agüero’s agent has spoken out regarding the Argentine’s current contract situation.

Hamish MacRae

Crucial Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte fitness updates provided ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City have revealed two major fitness updates for the first-team squad ahead of Saturday's trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Man City star provides encouraging fitness update ahead of West Ham clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has provided supporters with an encouraging update on his recovery from injury on Instagram on Thursday morning, with a caption suggesting he has returned to training on the pitch.

Freddie Pye

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-1 FC Porto (Champions League)

Manchester City ran away comfortable winners in the end after beating Porto 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Nathan Allen