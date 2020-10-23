Man City close in on signing Serbian winger - Man United credited with significant interest

Manchester City are on the verge of signing Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee believed to be in the region of £6 million, according to the latest reports from England.

The search to acquire the hottest young talents from around Europe appears to have continued despite the transfer window closing at the start of this month. The City Football Group and Manchester City themselves were busy in recruiting teenage talent from all over the world in the summer, signing the likes of Yan Couto, Romeo Lavia and Mikki van Sas.

According to Jack Gaughan of the Mail, that recruitment policy is set to continue as Manchester City close in on the signing of Partizan Belgrade winger Filip Stevanovic for a fee in the region of £6 million. At this stage, it is currently unknown whether the 18-year-old will go out on-loan in January, or remain at Partizan for the rest of the 2020/21 campaign.

Previous reporting from MozzartSport claimed that the teenager is set to undergo a medical with Manchester City ahead of signing a four/five-year contract with the Premier League club. The news comes after previous claims suggested the player would make the switch to city rivals Manchester United.

