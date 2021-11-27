Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City 'Close the Door' on Deal For Star Forward - Player 'Does Not Rule Out His Departure'

    Manchester City have reportedly 'closed the door' on a deal that would see Raheem Sterling join FC Barcelona in January.
    Author:

    The Xavi reign is well underway at FC Barcelona. The legendary midfielder has replaced Ronald Koeman as manager with the aim of restoring some pride at the Camp Nou. 

    In his first two games, Xavi has guided his young squad to a 1-0 win over local rivals Espanyol in La Liga and a 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League. 

    His first signing was veteran Dani Alves, but the new manager is definitely interested in bringing younger players to the squad and building a team around them - much like the dominant Barça team of the early 2000s. 

    For the past few months, it's been reported Xavi is a big fan of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, and he would like to bring him to the club as part of his rebuild.

    Read More

    In the latest instalment of this particular saga, Marca says the Blues have 'closed the door' on any potential January move from Barcelona for Sterling. 

    The La Liga giants were hoping to acquire the 26-year-old on a six-month loan deal, with the option to sign Sterling permanently. However, it's now looking more and more unlikely each day. 

    The England international has scored three goals in his last three games and has shown glimpses of recapturing the form that made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola just two-year's ago. 

    Marca also point out that Sterling himself does not 'rule out his departure', but the economics involved are making it hard to agree on a suitable offer.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_34658975
    News

    Man City 'Close the Door' on Deal For Star Forward - Player 'Does Not Rule Out His Departure'

    37 seconds ago
    imago1008226600h
    Match Coverage

    Gabriel Jesus Returns in Attack, Ruben Dias and John Stones to Start Again - Predicted Team: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

    43 minutes ago
    imago0047855841h
    News

    "My Family Was Liverpool Supporters, So I Was Also" - Man City Star Admits Support For Close Rivals

    2 hours ago
    imago1008226891h
    News

    "Normally We Would Have The Carabao" - Pep Guardiola Looks Ahead to Premier League Schedule After Champions League Qualification

    9 hours ago
    Le Pep
    News

    Pep Guardiola Reiterates View on Potential for Man City Success Without Recognised Striker

    10 hours ago
    sipa_35396841
    News

    Man City Receive EIGHT Nominations For Globe Soccer Awards

    11 hours ago
    imago1006795143h
    Transfer Rumours

    Reliable Man City Sources Provide Insight Into Ferran Torres Situation Following Barcelona Links From Spain

    20 hours ago
    imago0048558425h
    News

    Man City Confirm Barcelona Officials’ Visit to Training Ground Amid Ferran Torres and Raheem Sterling Transfer Speculation

    23 hours ago