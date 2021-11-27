Man City 'Close the Door' on Deal For Star Forward - Player 'Does Not Rule Out His Departure'

Manchester City have reportedly 'closed the door' on a deal that would see Raheem Sterling join FC Barcelona in January.

The Xavi reign is well underway at FC Barcelona. The legendary midfielder has replaced Ronald Koeman as manager with the aim of restoring some pride at the Camp Nou.

In his first two games, Xavi has guided his young squad to a 1-0 win over local rivals Espanyol in La Liga and a 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League.

His first signing was veteran Dani Alves, but the new manager is definitely interested in bringing younger players to the squad and building a team around them - much like the dominant Barça team of the early 2000s.

For the past few months, it's been reported Xavi is a big fan of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, and he would like to bring him to the club as part of his rebuild.

In the latest instalment of this particular saga, Marca says the Blues have 'closed the door' on any potential January move from Barcelona for Sterling.

The La Liga giants were hoping to acquire the 26-year-old on a six-month loan deal, with the option to sign Sterling permanently. However, it's now looking more and more unlikely each day.

The England international has scored three goals in his last three games and has shown glimpses of recapturing the form that made him indispensable to Pep Guardiola just two-year's ago.

Marca also point out that Sterling himself does not 'rule out his departure', but the economics involved are making it hard to agree on a suitable offer.

