Man City Coach in 'Advanced Talks' Over Italy Switch

Manchester City's Elite Development Squad manager Enzo Maresca is in 'advanced talks' over a deal to move him away from the City Football Academy.

The 41 year-old has made a huge impression during his time in charge of Manchester City's rising under-23 squad, which has witnessed incredible success this season under the guidance of the Italian coach.

However, with that success comes demand from clubs from across Europe offering their number one coaching position as opposed to academy roles. The first of these clubs is recently relegated Parma in Italy, who also appear to have won the race for the Manchester City coach.

This is according to Gianluca Di Marzio, who reports that after winning the Premier League 2 title in recent weeks, Enzo Maresca is now ready to return to Italy - joining now Serie B side Parma, who have decided on handing Maresca the task of returning the club back to the top-flight of Italian football.

Di Marzio reports that overnight, the decision came to 'marry the project' proposed by club president Kyle Krause.

Maresca will now have the opportunity bring his staff and subsequently set up a long-term project in Italy. It is further reported that during the next few hours the last contractual phases will be resolved, before Enzo Maresca will make the relevant signatures and official announcements will be made.

Maresca only recently was speaking about his joy at winning the Premier League 2, after joining Manchester City in August of last year.

"We are also proud of them because they know that even if they win, you need to show the right attitude and the way you want to play, always," he explained. "You can see that they enjoyed the moment at the end so it is important. Absolutely [I am proud]."

Maresca is following in the footsteps of Mikel Arteta - who also left Manchester City for a first-team management/coaching position in the professional game in 2019.

Manchester City fans will almost certainly be keeping a close eye on Enzo Maresca's development in Italy, while Etihad officials will be keen to see if their academy coach can replicate his success in the senior game.

