Man City complain to Sky Sports after comments made by pundit about star defender

According to Mike Keegan at the Daily Mail, Manchester City have complained to Sky Sports after comments by pundit Roy Keane branded defender Kyle Walker as 'an idiot' and 'a car crash'.

These comments were in response to a penalty given away by Walker in City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool. At half-time, Micah Richards and Roy Keane were discussing the incident when the latter branded Walker as a 'car crash' and 'an idiot'.

(ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)

Since then, the club have complained to Sky Sports as they believe Keane crossed the line. Manchester City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was asked about the comments while away on international duty with Belgium, to which he said:

“He's been one of the most constant performers. What Roy Keane says... he's a different man and everybody knows that."

-----

