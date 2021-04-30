Man City complete signing of Argentine winger with player set to make move on July 1st

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Club Estudiantes de La Plata over the transfer of talented teenage winger, Dario Sarmiento.

Manchester City have reached an agreement with Club Estudiantes de La Plata over the transfer of talented teenage winger, Dario Sarmiento.

After months of rumours and negotiating stretching back to late 2020, it has been confirmed in an official club statement on the part of Argentine club Estudiantes de La Plata that they have 'fulfilled the requirements established' for the transfer of the 18 year-old.

Following the agreement signed between both clubs, it has been confirmed that Dario Sarmiento will join the English side on July 1st 2021.

READ MORE: Ilkay Gundogan fitness latest after PSG knock

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rules out 'advanced talks' with City and left-back

Making his debut in late 2019, Sarmiento became the second youngest player to make an appearance in the Estudiantes first-team. Since then, the teenager has made 22 appearances, with 18 stretched across the Super League, the Professional League Cup and the Diego Armando Maradona Cup, as well as a further four across the Argentina Cup and the Super League Cup.

It is yet to be decided whether or not Sarmiento will be integrated into the Manchester City first team, or youth academy set up, however there is also the possibility that he may be sent out for development at one of the many clubs under the City Football Group umbrella.

READ MORE: City official makes attempts to rebuild bridges following ESL fiasco

READ MORE: Ruben Dias provides wholesome account of meeting Pep the first time

Sarmiento is the latest of several talented teenagers to make the switch from South America to Europe, with the most recent being Kayky and Metinho - both of whom will be making their respective moves at the end of next season.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra