Man City 'Confident' Over Contract Agreement With Star Midfielder

Manchester City remain confident in keeping club captain Fernandinho at the Etihad for one more season.
The Brazilian’s current deal expires this summer, however, after an impressive end of the season for the now 36-year-old, the club will look to renew his contract for another twelve months, according to the BBC’s Simon Stone.

Fernandinho emerged as one of Pep Guardiola’s most important players throughout his first five seasons at the Premier League club, and the Catalan boss has shown that even in Fernandinho’s older years, he is still the go-to man for the big occasions.

Interestingly, although Manchester City are keen to keep the Brazilian around for another season, they are reportedly looking for a long term replacement in the summer transfer market.

Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli has often been mentioned as a player well suited for the job.

The 23-year-old made his mark on Serie A this season as one of the stand out performers in the middle of the park, and is likely to play a key role for Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad at this summer's delayed European Championships.

Manchester City have made their position known on renewing their captain, and in all likelihood, we will see Fernandinho running the Manchester City midfield for another twelve months.

