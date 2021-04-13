Man City confirm 22-man travelling squad to face Borussia Dortmund in Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg

Manchester City have confirmed their 22-man travelling squad to face Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg.

Pep Guardiola's side currently hold a 2-1 advantage from the first-leg, and will make the trip to Germany on Wednesday night with the last four of Europe's premier competition within touching distance.

Manchester City have announced a squad of 22 players that will make the trip to Dortmund on Tuesday evening:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, James Trafford.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne.

Attackers: Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus.

Aymeric Laporte returns to the Manchester City matchday squad, after missing out on the weekend's defeat to Leeds United due to a lack of match fitness. His return will be a major boost, should Pep Guardiola opt for his services alongside Ruben Dias, or as part of a back-three.

On the injury front, Sergio Aguero misses out on the travelling squad with a muscular problem - as revealed by Pep Guardiola during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon. However, the Manchester City boss reassured fans that the problem is nothing serious.

