Man City confirm 24-man travelling squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in Champions League Semi-Final First-Leg

Manchester City have confirmed their 24-man travelling squad to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola's side go into the game high on confidence, after securing their first piece of silverware of the season, via Sunday's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley.

Manchester City came away from London with their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup title, providing the perfect motivation heading into a clash against one of Europe's premier teams on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the game, Manchester City have announced a squad of 24 players that will make the trip to the French capital on Tuesday evening:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, James Trafford.

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Eric Garcia, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Midfielders: Fernandinho, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne.

Attackers: Raheem Sterling, Ferran Torres, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero.

Back-up goalkeeper Scott Carson is back in the Champions League squad, after missing out on the trip to Borussia Dortmund last time out in the competition through injury.

Academy goalkeeper James Trafford also maintains his spot as a regular feature in matchday squads, which will almost certainly be an invaluable experience for the teenager.

With the travelling squad containing 24 players, Pep Guardiola will have to leave one man out of the matchday squad at the Parc des Princes - with the Catalan boss only being able to name 23 players for the game itself.

