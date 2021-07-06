Man City Confirm Consecutive Departures For Young Midfielder and Defender

Manchester City have confirmed that teenagers Kluiverth Aguilar and Alexander Robertson have both been sent out on season-long loans.

The teenage pair become the latest members of the City Football Academy to be sent out on loan for the 2021/22 season, with Aguilar heading to Lommel SK and Robertson to Ross County.

Robertson played a key role Manchester City’s EDS squads Premier League 2 title winning campaign, as he made 14 appearances for the Blues.

The 18 year-old also featured in the U18s Premier League, FA Youth Cup and EFL trophy, as he scored 11 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions.

Robertson will now spend the new season in the Scottish Premiership after Ross County confirmed the signing of the teenager on a season-long loan.

Ross County manager, Malky Mackay said that; “Alexander also brings an energy, hard work and tenacity to our midfield group, as well as a youthful vibrance and an elite mentality."

Manchester City have also confirmed that 18 year-old right-back, Kluiverth Aguilar, will spend the next 12 months with Lommel SK in Belgium.

The Peruvian agreed to join the Blues last year, but remained in his native country until he turned 18 last month.

The teenage right-back made over 30 appearances for Alianza Lima in Peru, but will now sign for Manchester City and spend the new season in Belgium, playing in the Belgian First Division B League, where Lommel SK finished 3rd last season.

Lommel SK were acquired by the City Football Group last year, with Ferran Soriano saying that:

"We were attracted to Lommel’s culture, training facilities and commitment to youth development and we look forward to learning from their approach and helping the Club to evolve in the months and years ahead.”

