Man City Confirm First Summer Signing of 2021

The Premier League Champions have secured the services of goalkeeping veteran Scott Carson on a permanent move as they kickstart the incoming transfer activity with their first signing of this summer.

Carson was released by his parent club Derby County following the expiry of his contract at the end of last season after a six-year stint at the Pride Park Stadium.

The 35-year-old has been a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad for the last two seasons, after initially arriving on loan from Derby in the summer of 2019 on a one-year arrangement, which was later extended till the end of last season.

Manchester City have now confirmed that Scott Carson has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022 at the earliest.

Speaking to the official club website, Carson said, "It’s a pleasure and a privilege to be part of the setup here at City. To be around Pep and his backroom staff is fantastic and I feel I have learnt so much since I joined in 2019."

“The lads made me feel at home straight away and I have loved every second of my two years here. To commit for another year was such an easy decision. I want to continue pushing the other goalkeepers we have here and I want to make sure my experience rubs off on them.”

Director of football, Txiki Begiristain continued by stating, "He is a former international goalkeeper who has played in lots of big games during a long career."

“We know he is always ready to play, if we need to call upon him. The lads love him, and I know his experience has been a huge help to Ederson and Zack Steffen.”

Carson could be in line to feature over the next two games for Pep Guardiola, as Manchester City embark on their pre-season fixtures against Preston North End at the Academy Stadium, and Troyes over in France.

The former Derby stopper is one of two goalkeepers understood to be back at training ahead of the pre-season period, with Zack Steffen set to make his return to the City Football Academy in the coming days.

