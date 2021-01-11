Man City confirm they are offering assistance at the new COVID-19 vaccination centre

A newly established vaccination centre has been opened at the Etihad Campus and Manchester City have offered up their facilities to the NHS to help them administer the vaccine.

The club confirmed on Sunday night that they will be assisting the vaccination centre, giving the staff operating it access to parts of the stadium in order to undergo training.

The operation at the Manchester Tennis and Football centre is one of seven mass vaccination centres opening around the UK this week, with others in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Bristol, Surrey and Stevenage.

Together with those other sites, staff working at the Etihad Campus will vaccinate over fifteen million people before the middle of February, and millions more afterwards.

It was recently announced that some vaccination centres will open 24 hours a day, once there are enough doses of the vaccine available to meet demand.

