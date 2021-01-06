Man City confirm three additional positive Covid-19 tests

Manchester City duo Scott Carson and Cole Palmer are the latest first-team players to have tested positive for Covid-19, as announced by the club in an official statement on Wednesday morning.

Despite the return of Kyle Walker to first-team training after his own personal setback through the virus, there has been little to no progress for Pep Guardiola in getting his full compliment of players back to training.

There is an expectation that Gabriel Jesus should have returned this week, had he returned a negative Covid-19 test result on Monday, however he is yet to have been spotted in training.

As per Manchester City's official statement, it has been confirmed that both players will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

The latest positive cases in the first-team are also joined by another member of staff testing positive for the virus, while four women's team players also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

