Man City Considering Major Change to Club Board Meetings Following Super League Farce

In the wake of the attempted European Super League breakaway by twelve European clubs, the ‘Big Six’ Premier League clubs, including Manchester City, are now considering following Chelsea's lead by admitting fans to board meetings.

Many fans throughout the football community have been calling for fan representation in the fallout of what was seen as a criminal act by the owners of the clubs involved in the ESL.

While many have expressed their desire to take up German football’s ‘50+1’ model of representation, all reports point to that being unachievable in England.

However, some clubs are now considering appointing fan representatives to sit in on the board meetings of their respective clubs - with Chelsea being the first of the ‘Big Six’ clubs to pull the trigger on the decision.

This is according to an exclusive report from the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan, who states that positive PR that resulted from Chelsea's move has been noted by the other clubs. To no surprise, this comes at a time when the ‘Big Six’ are under pressure to appease supporters.

For Chelsea, the change will come into place on June 1st. However, as fan protests are beginning to escalate in England, most notably within Manchester United supporters against the ownership of the Glazer family, the rest of the big clubs will likely follow in the London outfit’s footsteps.

