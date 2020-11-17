SI.com
Man City 'convinced' on-loan striker can become a first team regular

harryasiddall

Manchester City are 'convinced' on-loan striker Lukas Nmecha can become a regular in the first team squad next season, according to reports by voetbalkrant.com as relayed by InsideFutbol.

The German under-21 international is current playing for Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht in Belgium, where he's scored four goals in nine appearances. The former City captain has always been a big fan of Nmecha and seemingly recognises his talent.

soccer-jpl-d11-rsc-anderlecht-vs-royal-antwerp
(Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Now, Manchester City reportedly believe that the 21-year-old has the quality to become a regular in their Premier League squad next season, and are already ruling out another loan move to the Belgian side for the 2021/2022 campaign.

With his contract is currently set to expire at the end of the current season, club officials are already planning talks with his representatives over an extension. His performances whilst on loan have further reinforced the clubs view of his abilities.

