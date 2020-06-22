Man City 'could still' host Liverpool fixture at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City could still host Liverpool at the Etihad, when the two top sides in the country meet on Thursday 2nd July, according to Martin Blackburn of the Sun.

Initially, the fixture which could potentially see Liverpool seal their first league title in three decades, was one of six fixtures listed to be played at neutral venues - with Wembley understood to be the most likely venue to stage the big match.

However, according to the Sun’s report, City are hopeful of getting the green light to stage the big fixture in Manchester at the Etihad. Greater Manchester Police are expected to back down on their stance; permitting the first set of fixtures which the both clubs are involved in pass incident free.

Before the restart, National Football Policing Lead Officer, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “The views and agreement of forces which host Premier League clubs have been sought and where there were concerns, the Premier League has been supportive in providing flexibility in arranging alternative venues where requested. This plan will be kept continually under review to ensure public health and safety and a key part of this is for supporters to continue to respect the social distancing guidelines, and not to attend or gather outside the stadiums.”

Despite this statement last month, some of the other fixtures on the list to be fulfilled at neutral venues have already taken place at their original grounds. The most notable of these being Sunday nights Merseyside Derby which was held at Goodison Park and finished 0-0.

Officially, the destination for Manchester City v Liverpool is still “TBC,” but with the fixture less than two weeks away, confirmation of where the game against the two teams that have been so vastly superior in recent years will be held, is expected imminently.

