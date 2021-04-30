Man City could welcome 500 TRAVELLING supporters to Brighton next month

Manchester City fans could celebrate their upcoming Premier League title win inside a stadium, with the Premier League also now exploring the possibility of permitting up to 500 away supporters to attend matches for the final two rounds of this season.

Manchester City fans could celebrate their upcoming Premier League title win inside a stadium, with the Premier League also now exploring the possibility of permitting up to 500 away supporters to attend matches for the final two rounds of this season.

This fantastic news comes at a time when the Blues are within a maximum of just six points from securing the Premier League crown.

Fans have been longing to come back to stadiums after more than a year out due to the ongoing pandemic, while the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley last weekend attended by 8,000 fans was one pilot event to test if fans attending matches with certain protocols would be safe.

According to the latest reports in the Daily Mail, Public Health England has now allowed outdoor sports venues to host up to 10,000 fans or 25% of the venue’s capacity - whichever figure is lower - from 17th May.

As a result, the Premier League has decided to rearrange the 37th round of fixtures, originally scheduled for the weekend, and shifted them to midweek so every club can host one match in front of supporters - these games will now be played between 18-19th May.

This means local Manchester City supporters could get to attend their penultimate game against Brighton at the AMEX Stadium and the home game against Everton at in the final game week of this season.

It is understood by The Times that the Premier League's Chief Executive Richard Masters wrote to clubs on Thursday, after the government indicated that it would permit up to 5% of the capacity to be allotted for away fans.

Premier League rules necessitate clubs to allocate the away fans access to 10% of the total stadium capacity, but in order to make it easier for the Safety Advisory Group to approve this proposal, only 5% of capacity has been proposed initially.

Talks are currently underway over the feasibility of implementing the plans at such short notice, with several clubs already raising concerns over the logistical difficulties they may have to tackle to bring these plans to fruition.

Fair distribution of tickets with such a limited number, transport arrangements and several other factors are being considered. The Premier League has asked the clubs to communicate whether they would be in favour of the proposal before this weekend.

In any case, this is extremely encouraging news for the fans of the Champions-elect, with Manchester City fans now having a wonderful opportunity to celebrate a brilliant title win in stadiums along with Pep Guardiola and his players.

