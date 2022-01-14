Man City COVID-19 Update: Few Players Remain in Isolation While Additional First-Team Stars Test Positive Ahead of Chelsea Clash

A host of Manchester City players that were excluded from the FA Cup clash against Swindon have returned to training ahead of a league tie with Chelsea on Saturday, according to the latest reports, which suggest a couple of others amongst the first-team squad have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchester City can go at least 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend, with Liverpool set to host Brentford on Sunday.

On the eve of Manchester City’s FA Cup third-round tie against Swindon Town last week, it was confirmed by the club that seven first-team players and fourteen backroom staff members, including manager Pep Guardiola and assistant coach Juanma Lillo, had tested positive for COVID-19.

While a number of players who entered isolation last week are expected to be involved against the European champions at the weekend, Manchester City could yet be without a string of crucial first-team players when they come up against the west Londoners.

According to Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, a number of Manchester City first-team players - understood to include Raheem Sterling - have returned to training as the Sky Blues prepare to face Chelsea on Saturday afternoon in a pivotal clash at the top of the Premier League.

This is a welcome piece of news as a host of key players - such as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ederson, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Raheem Sterling - had been excluded from the matchday squad against Swindon Town last week.

However, it has been added that that some of the first-team players who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week are understood to still be in isolation, while some others are said to have caught the virus, as per Martin Blackburn of The Sun.

Pep Guardiola is expected to provide an update on his squad in his press-conference at 1:30 PM [UK] on Friday, with the Catalan understood to have recovered after testing positive himself last week, which saw him miss the trip to Wiltshire as his side claimed a 4-1 win against Swindon Town.

