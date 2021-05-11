Sports Illustrated home
Man City Defender Accepts 40% Salary Cut From Initial Offer To Secure Summer Transfer

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has finalised an agreement with La Liga giants Barcelona, ahead of a switch to the Camp Nou upon the expiry of his contract this summer, according to the latest emerging reports.
The transfer has been coming for some time now as Eric Garcia declined a contract extension offer from the Premier League club during the second-half of last season, with his desire to join up with his boyhood club Barcelona.

Garcia developed through the Barcelona academy, La Masia, as a youngster, but made the move to the Manchester City academy in 2017, before eventually joining up with the first team not long after the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

The relevant parties and representatives have been negotiating for nearly twelve months. However, an agreement has been reached and the 20-year-old will join Barcelona upon the expiry of his Manchester City contract in June of 2021.

As per the latest reports from Goal, the central defender has agreed to take a wage 40 percent lower than the Spanish club's original contract proposal in January, due to the precarious financial situation the Camp Nou club find themselves in amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has always been a massive fan of the Spanish defender, saying this earlier in the season, "I would love to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way he conducts his behaviour.”

