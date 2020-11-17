Man City defender admits 'training matches' are the 'hardest' games all season

Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis has been speaking with the club's official website this week, opening up on his experiences since being promoted to the first-team from the academy.

The teenager has enjoyed several dream-fulfilling experiences since receiving the call-up to Pep Guardiola's squad last season, including an appearance in the UEFA Champions League, and consistent appearances in the League Cup and FA Cup for the Blues.

This week, the Stockport-born defender has been speaking with the club's website on a range of topics. "When I came up to the senior squad, I was two or three yards off the pace, which you can expect. For the past few months, I've been training with the first team and progressed as a player massively - more than anything I’ve done before", Harwood-Bellis opened by saying.

Harwood-Bellis also praised the importance of being in and around the first-team environment, as well as reminiscing on his experiences of competitive action under Pe Guardiola thus far.

"I had played against Preston North End, Oxford and even coming on for 10 minutes in the Champions League, you learn so much from these experiences. In my head I knew what I had to do against Bournemouth and I felt more confident."

He continued, "I’ve learnt a lot in the first team environment. Being a part of the first team, you learn so much about what you need to do to get the better of your opponents. You learn that every day."

Perhaps most interestingly, the teenager admitted that the small-sided games and shorter games in training were the hardest games all season, given the quality of the other first-team players currently at the Etihad Stadium.

“The matches you play in training are probably the hardest you’re going to get all season! The speed they play at is ridiculous as well as the things they can see and the passes they make, but that’s what I strive towards", Harwood-Bellis said.

"That’s what I want to be doing in the next few years. I want Academy players coming up to look at me and say, ‘he trains well and trains at such speed every day’ and for them to know that it is possible for an Academy player to do that.”

Many City fans have been calling for the young rising defender to receive more first-team opportunities this season. However, with the impressive form of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, as well as John Stones, Nathan Ake and Eric Garcia seemingly being the main back-up options, those opportunities have been harder to come by.

-----

You can follow us for live Man City updates here: @City_Xtra