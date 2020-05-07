City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City defender allegedly breaches UK lockdown restrictions three times within a 24 hour period

Freddie Pye

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly breached UK lockdown restrictions on three occasions within the space of 24 hours - two of which were for personal family visits, according to the Sun.

The 29-year-old, who has already been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention following a previous breach of lockdown restrictions last month, has now been captured by photographers making two family visits on one day.

The Sun claim that the Manchester City full-back made a 43-mile journey from his home to his sister's birthday party on Wednesday afternoon, before driving a further eight miles to visit his parents that same evening.

GettyImages-1186749715

It is then claimed that Walker went cycling the following day with a friend, although the Sun fail to point out that this is within government guidelines as part of the daily exercise recommendation. 

Many have been quick to point out that all these allegations have come from a photographer or journalist breaching lockdown restrictions themselves, by tailing Kyle on multiple occasions that same day.

-----

You can follow us on twitter for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City CEO 'gets tough' with Bayern Munich over transfer saga

City's director of football is said to be willing to keep Leroy Sané at the club after Bayern players 'interfered' during contract negotiations

richarddugdale

Man City Player Ratings 2019/20 - Part Two - The Midfield

In part two, City Xtra take a look back on those at the heart of our creative core and midfielder anchor as Adam Monk runs you through his analysis of Manchester City's midfield this season.

adamjmonk

Man City owners close in on the purchase of NINTH club

The City Football Group are closing in on their ninth club investment since the takeover of Manchester City in 2008, with a move into Belgium next on the agenda.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'insulted' by offer for forward - new contract still on the table

There is continued uncertainty around Leroy Sané’s future at Manchester City, after the emergence of numerous varying reports.

Harry Winters

Man City representative airs concerns on the Premier League's Project Restart

Players are being asked to share concerns about Project Restart over WhatsApp; and Manchester City's representative is Kevin De Bruyne.

Matt Astbury

“I don’t understand why the club threw him under the bus." - Former Liverpool player on Man City star

Ryan Mclaughlin, a former Liverpool academy product, has spoken about the treatment given to current City star Raheem Sterling.

Harry Winters

by

Dukinfield Blue

Man City, Liverpool and Arsenal 'in talks' with tech company to combat behind closed doors games atmosphere

Manchester City, along with Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in using an app created by tech firm hack-CARE. The app is said to allow fans to send virtual sounds to the Stadium from a supporters phone in under a second.

Harry Winters

The Screamer That Defined A Season

A man that epitomised an entire football club. A goal that epitomised his passion for the cause. A celebration that epitomised Vincent Kompany. We take a look back on the goal that some may argue secured the Premier League title of 2019.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'keeping tabs' on French centre-back - €32 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are 'keeping tabs' on French centre-back Boubacar Kamara, with a €32 million fee mentioned.

Harry Winters

Man City star eager to do “anything” to help with #PlayersTogether campaign

John Stones has been emphasising his gratitude and respect for NHS frontline workers, as well as explaining his reasoning behind supporting the Premier League #PlayersTogether campaign

Hamish MacRae