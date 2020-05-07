Man City defender allegedly breaches UK lockdown restrictions three times within a 24 hour period

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reportedly breached UK lockdown restrictions on three occasions within the space of 24 hours - two of which were for personal family visits, according to the Sun.

The 29-year-old, who has already been on the receiving end of some unwanted attention following a previous breach of lockdown restrictions last month, has now been captured by photographers making two family visits on one day.

The Sun claim that the Manchester City full-back made a 43-mile journey from his home to his sister's birthday party on Wednesday afternoon, before driving a further eight miles to visit his parents that same evening.

It is then claimed that Walker went cycling the following day with a friend, although the Sun fail to point out that this is within government guidelines as part of the daily exercise recommendation.

Many have been quick to point out that all these allegations have come from a photographer or journalist breaching lockdown restrictions themselves, by tailing Kyle on multiple occasions that same day.

