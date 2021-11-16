Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Charged With Two Additional Counts of Rape

Manchester City star Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two further counts of rape, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Mendy, of Prestbury, Cheshire, was previously charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The charges relate to four complainants above the age of 16 and the alleged offences are said to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The 27-year-old, who remains in custody, is now facing six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy was suspended by Manchester City Football Club in August after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, from Eccles, was also previously charged with four counts of rape in relation to the alleged attacks between March 2021 and August 2021.

The co-accused has also been charged with two additional counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

A statement from Chesire Police on Tuesday read: "Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury and Matturie, of Edwin Court, Eccles, have both been summonsed to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 November 2021.

"Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Matturie and Mendy are live, and that they have a right to a fair trial."