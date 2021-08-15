Sports Illustrated home
Man City Defender Benjamin Mendy Looking Forward to New Season After Cutting Holiday Short to Improve Fitness

Manchester City full-back Benjamin Mendy is prepared for the new campaign after being left out of France's squad for the European Championships.
The 27-year-old has endured a difficult time since he swapped AS Monaco for City in 2017, with a series of knee injuries having marred his four-year spell at the Etihad Stadium, as the Frenchman has amassed just 74 outings across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side.

Despite impressive at times for the Sky Blues, Mendy has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI in recent seasons, with the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and João Cancelo often being trusted on the left side of defence.

Ahead of his side's Premier League opener against Tottenham on Sunday, Mendy has provided his thoughts on the fresh campaign after cutting down his holiday to work on his fitness.

“I feel sharp, I feel good. I took one or two weeks of holiday. Then, I was working with my trainer and had some recovery with the physio to come back ready," said the full-back, as quoted by City's official website.

“It was nice. I would have liked to have played in the Euros, but we look to the future and we are ready for the season. 

"I feel a lot better. Before, it was not easy. Before, I was coming back and feeling some pain, but that’s in the past."

Despite his injury issues in recent years, Mendy is ready and raring to go for the new league season after producing a series of eye-catching displays in pre-season.

He added: "I feel happy and I hope it will be a great season. The last season, we (City) did well. We took the league but we are still sad for the Champions League (final defeat to Chelsea).

“Defensively, we (City) are stronger. We improved a lot and every game, we can only improve.”

