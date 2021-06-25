Man City Defender 'Close' To Finalising Departure From Club This Summer

Manchester City are set to make one of their first player transactions official this summer, as young defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis wraps up his temporary departure from the club.

The 19-year-old has been tipped as one of the many promising youngsters that has come from the Premier League club’s academy - in an era of young talent that has seen the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho hone their skills at the Etihad campus.

After a successful loan spell at Championship side Blackburn Rovers towards the end of the 2020/21 season, where the defender made 19 league appearances, Harwood-Bellis is set to head out for another year of development.

According to reports from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the young centre-back is ‘close’ to finalising a move to Belgian first division side Anderlecht after completing his medicals with the club on Wednesday.

The Belgian club is managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who knows a thing, or two, about being a top level central defender in the Premier League after 11 fruitful years playing in sky blue.

The Etihad club will feel that Harwood-Bellis is in good hands for the next phase of his development as he pushes to break into the Manchester City first team picture.

While the former Manchester City academy man has only made eight first team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, typically in cup competitions, the club ‘believe in his talent’, and subsequently extended his contract until 2024 last December.

