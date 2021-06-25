Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City Defender 'Close' To Finalising Departure From Club This Summer

Manchester City are set to make one of their first player transactions official this summer, as young defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis wraps up his temporary departure from the club.
Author:
Publish date:

The 19-year-old has been tipped as one of the many promising youngsters that has come from the Premier League club’s academy - in an era of young talent that has seen the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho hone their skills at the Etihad campus.

After a successful loan spell at Championship side Blackburn Rovers towards the end of the 2020/21 season, where the defender made 19 league appearances, Harwood-Bellis is set to head out for another year of development.

According to reports from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the young centre-back is ‘close’ to finalising a move to Belgian first division side Anderlecht after completing his medicals with the club on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Man City centre-back set for European move in the coming days

READ MORE: City receive boost as Premier League midfielder leans towards move

The Belgian club is managed by Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany, who knows a thing, or two, about being a top level central defender in the Premier League after 11 fruitful years playing in sky blue.

The Etihad club will feel that Harwood-Bellis is in good hands for the next phase of his development as he pushes to break into the Manchester City first team picture.

While the former Manchester City academy man has only made eight first team appearances for Pep Guardiola’s side, typically in cup competitions, the club ‘believe in his talent’, and subsequently extended his contract until 2024 last December. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_32863778
News

Man City Defender 'Close' To Finalising Departure From Club This Summer

sipa_28794451
Transfer Rumours

What Does Jack Grealish Know About His Potential Move to Man City This Summer?

sipa_32123908 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Jack Grealish to Man City: What Is Being Reported?

sipa_33427739
Transfer Rumours

Man City Close In On Aston Villa's Jack Grealish In Record-Breaking Transfer

sipa_31012539
Transfer Rumours

What Aston Villa Have Told Transfer Targets About Jack Grealish Future Amid Man City Interest

sipa_33427739
Transfer Rumours

Jack Grealish Agents Believe They Have 'Green Light' For Man City Transfer - Formal Offer Set To Be Made After Euro 2020

1003055667
Transfer Rumours

Club 'Set Their Sights' On New Striker Target, Big-Money Deal For Left-Back 'Frozen' - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #14

sipa_31790076
Transfer Rumours

Man City Target €30M Striker With €60M Release Clause - Player Set to Join Premier League Squad From 2022/2023 Season