City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

markgough96

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has made a heartwarming gesture after an auction in his native France was organised to raise funds for health workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as relayed by BBC reporter John Bennett. 

Part of the auction lot included the 2012 Olympic outfit worn by boxer Alexis Vastine, who tragically died in a helicopter accident in 2015. It had been donated by his father. 

Image placeholder title
(DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Aymeric Laporte made the winning bid for the outfit, reported to be in the region of €5,000, and returned the attire to the father of Vastine in a touching gesture. 

The organiser of the charity auction, French handball player Cyril Dumoulin, praised the Man City player: 'Thank you Aymeric. Your talent is great, your heart too', said Dumoulin.

Image placeholder title
(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

'When the facts speak more than words. Thank you Aymeric Laporte, who won this auction with the wish to leave this outfit to his father', Dumoulin also added on Twitter. 

Laporte responded, 'Thank you, especially for your actions against the virus and these auctions that help those who need it most. See you soon.'

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Leaked 2020/21 Man City third kit recreated in concept designs

With leaks of the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit emerging, our in-house City Xtra graphic designer has created some concept kits based on the rumours.

harryasiddall

Man City target 'not convinced' by a move to PSG - 'more interested' in a move to England

Kalidou Koulibaly looks to have snubbed a move to PSG, and is said to be 'more interested' in a move to England.

WillBeaman19

Sergio Agüero to provide virtual Spanish lessons during the Easter break

Sergio Aguero is to join a multitude of stars providing virtual homeschooling lessons over the Easter break.

Danny Lardner

"I can imagine him playing with us" - Ilkay Gundogan on Premier League striker

Ilkay Gundogan, in a recent interview, has made some interesting comments about Wolves striker, Raul Jimenez.

Danny Lardner

Pep Guardiola 'highly appreciates' the qualities of French centre-back - Bayern in 'pole position' for his signature

Pep Guardiola is apparently a big fan of French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, but Bayern Munich are in 'pole position' for his signature.

harryasiddall

Man City still owed 'significant' transfer fees from overseas clubs for three players

Clubs like Manchester City are 'worried' after payments for transfer fee instalments have stalled.

richarddugdale

OFFICIAL: Manchester City complete signing of young right-back

Manchester City have completed the signing of Peruvian youngster Kluiverth Aguilar for €2.8 million.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola believes striker can become 'one of the best forwards in the world'

The Manchester City manager is desperate to keep Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus at the club.

richarddugdale

Man City officials yet to reach agreement with players regarding wage cuts amid COVID-19 crisis

The Manchester City players are yet to come to an agreement regarding wage cuts amid the current COVID-19 crisis.

harryasiddall

Man City join a host of European clubs in the race for Brazilian wonderkid

Manchester City have joined the race for Brazilian wonderkid, Gabriel Veron.

harryasiddall