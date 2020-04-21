'Your talent is great, your heart too' - Man City defender makes heartwarming gesture in auction to raise funds for health workers

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has made a heartwarming gesture after an auction in his native France was organised to raise funds for health workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, as relayed by BBC reporter John Bennett.

Part of the auction lot included the 2012 Olympic outfit worn by boxer Alexis Vastine, who tragically died in a helicopter accident in 2015. It had been donated by his father.

Aymeric Laporte made the winning bid for the outfit, reported to be in the region of €5,000, and returned the attire to the father of Vastine in a touching gesture.

The organiser of the charity auction, French handball player Cyril Dumoulin, praised the Man City player: 'Thank you Aymeric. Your talent is great, your heart too', said Dumoulin.

'When the facts speak more than words. Thank you Aymeric Laporte, who won this auction with the wish to leave this outfit to his father', Dumoulin also added on Twitter.

Laporte responded, 'Thank you, especially for your actions against the virus and these auctions that help those who need it most. See you soon.'

