Man City Defender Pens Heartfelt Message Following Confirmation of Departure

Alpha Dionkou has written an emotional message after he announced his exit from Manchester City this week.

The 19-year-old, who joined the City Academy from RCD Mallorca in 2017, has established his status as one of the brightest young prospects across Europe following his displays in recent seasons.

The Senegal-born full-back amassed 13 Premier League 2 appearances over the course of the previous campaign, netting once and setting up another.

As he was set to enter the final year of his contract in Manchester, Diounkou confirmed that he is moving on from City to develop his career in an Instagram post on Monday evening.

"I only have words of gratitude to everyone I have met in this great club (City). This constant support has helped me to become a better person," said the teenager.

"You have given me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. I feel privileged to have worn the shirt of this amazing club during this time.

"The time has come to continue growing as a professional, and seek new horizons that allow me to grow as a footballer. Thank you, Cityzens."

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Dionkou, who was part of the first-team squad for pre-season in the summer of 2019.

The right-back even made the bench for City's 3-1 win over Oxford City in the Carabao Cup during the 2019/20 campaign, as a brace from Raheem Sterling sealed the win for the eventual champions.

City have also bid farewell to other academy stars this summer, such as Lukas Nmecha and Eric Garcia, who have sealed permanent moves to VfL Wolfsburg and Barcelona respectively.

