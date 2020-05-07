Man City defender releases significant statement - feels he is 'being harassed' following tabloid newspaper article

Kyle Walker has released a statement across his social media pages in response to a recent article released but the Sun newspaper, accusing the 29-year-old of breaching UK lockdown regulations.

The report claimed that the England international had travelled a significant distance to visit family in the Sheffield region before travelling home that same day. The same report seemed to identify a cycle ride the following day as another breach of regulations, however some have quite rightly pointed out that the UK public are currently permitted one form of exercise per day.

In the early hours of Friday morning, Walker released the following statement on his social media pages, in a damning response to the report:

"I feel as though I have stayed silent for long enough. In light of the most recent article published about me and my family, I feel as though I have no choice but to address things publicly."

"I have recently gone through one of the toughest periods of my life, which I take full responsibility for. However, I now feel as though I am being harassed. This is no longer solely affecting me, but affecting the health of my family and my young children too."

"In relation to the events on Wednesday, I travelled to Sheffield to give my sister a birthday card and present, but also to speak to one of the few people I believe I can trust in my life. She hugged me to remind me how much she cares and that I am loved. What am I meant to do - push her away?"

"I then travelled to my parents' house to pick up some home-cooked meals. Again, it's been an extremely tough couple of months for them: everything I've gone through in my life they have gone through with me."

"What have my parents and sister done to deserve their privacy being invaded by photographers following me to their homes? I constantly feel as though I'm being followed. I don't even feel safe in the confines of my own home - why should they have to feel like that too? Who deserves that?"

"I am in a privileged position as a role model and a professional athlete, and can assure you from my upbringing I do not take it for granted. But at what stage do my feeling get taken into consideration?"

"My family has been torn apart, this has been dragged through the press, and I ask: when is enough enough?

"At a time when the focus is understandably on COVID-19, at what point does mental health get taken into consideration, an illness which affects every suffered differently? I am a human being, with feeling of pain and upset like everybody else."

"Being in the public eye as a professional athlete does not make you immune to this. It is sad, but I feel as though my life is being scrutinised without any context."

"I understand if people are upset or angry with me, but it was important for people to have a better understanding of my life. Thank you for taking the time to hear my feelings."

Kyle Walker's response comes after several reports in recent months focusing directly on matters involving himself, his previous relationships and his children from media outlets such as the Sun, the Mirror and the Mail.

