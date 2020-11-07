Man City defender responds to comments in the media from Rio Ferdinand and Troy Deeney

Manchester City's in-form star Kyle Walker has been earning praise far and wide recently, but the defender is not getting carried away - pledging that he can still improve, in conversation with the official City account.

Walker has started the season in excellent form for City, which is all the more welcome after he had a difficult summer personally after a number of media stories prompted by his actions during the pandemic.

Pep Guardiola expressed his belief that Walker was displaying his finest form throughout all of his time at the club - an opinion which was bolstered the following day when Walker scored the only goal against Sheffield United.

Rio Ferdinand and Troy Deeney also echoed Guardiola's sentiment in the media, with the latter labelling the City defender possibly the best in his position in the world.

Walker, however, is remaining grounded amid the praise. "It's been good. The standard of my game has been very good, but I'm still hungry and willing to do better", he told the club's social media channel.

"I believe there is an extra gear in my locker and hopefully I can show that to the millions that are watching", Walker concluded.

Walker's mixture of confidence and determination bodes well ahead of the weekend, with City playing Liverpool on Sunday in a game that could prove pivotal in deciding the club's fate this season.

With Liverpool's attack boasting the likes of Sadio Mane, Mohammad Salah and Diogo Jota, Walker's pace and defensive nous will be vital if City are to keep Jurgen Klopp's side at bay.

