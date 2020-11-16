SI.com
Man City defender responds to critics on Instagram after international defeat

Manchester City defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has responded to critics on his Instagram following Ukraine's 3-1 defeat to Germany in the UEFA Nations League. 

Since the defeat, the left-back has received various death threats from fans against him and his family - and yesterday he broke his silence. 

(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

"Reading all the dirt that poured on me and my family after yesterday's game, once again, convinced me what kind of people we have and how they support", Zinchenko stated.

"Fortunately or unfortunately, the demand is already such that it is no longer permissible to make mistakes in the other half of the field. For losing the ball in the other half, I will repeat, people wish you and your family death."

The Manchester City full-back closed his statement with, "Feeling responsible for losing yourself, I appeal to the adequate fans - we unfortunately have few left. The final is waiting for us all, stay with the team."

With Oleksandr Zinchenko seemingly third in the pecking order in terms of left-backs at club level, it's a tough time for the Ukrainian, who may be set for a move in the summer after various reports claimed he was close to an exit towards the back end of the previous window.

